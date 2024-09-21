Sign up
Photo 705
9 21 Gambel Quails
These weren't quite as skittish as usual.
21st September 2024
21st Sep 24
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Views
3
3
Album
Flora and fauna
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
21st September 2024 6:19pm
Tags
birds
,
bushes
,
quails
