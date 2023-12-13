Previous
12 13 Nativity by sandlily
151 / 365

12 13 Nativity

One of the houses along my evening walk.
13th December 2023 13th Dec 23

Sand Lily

ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
41% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise