152 / 365
12 16 Wishing you Joy
For those who celebrate, Merry Christmas, for those who don't I still wish you Joy at this time..
16th December 2023
16th Dec 23
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Tags
christmas
,
sign
,
joy
Dawn
ace
Lovely
December 17th, 2023
