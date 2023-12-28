Sign up
Previous
162 / 365
12 28 Cutout art
Part of a sign at Fountain Park.
28th December 2023
28th Dec 23
1
0
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
3127
photos
31
followers
34
following
155
156
157
158
159
160
161
162
161
366
2149
447
162
367
2150
448
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
HigglyPiggly
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
28th December 2023 6:08pm
Tags
sign
,
art
,
cutout
Dawn
Looks nice
December 30th, 2023
