178 / 365
1 20 Weed or not
My sister scattered some seeds in our rocky soil but I think this was carried in another way.
20th January 2024
20th Jan 24
1
0
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
3199
photos
32
followers
35
following
48% complete
171
172
173
174
175
176
177
178
Tags
plant
weed
KoalaGardens🐨
time will tell I guess
January 22nd, 2024
