194 / 365
2 7 Distressed Citrus tree
The citrus trees in our complex have been overwatered and are now getting more water from the rain.
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Tags
leaves
,
citrus
