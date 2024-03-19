Sign up
Previous
232 / 365
3 19 Three birds in the cactus
Hard to see but there are 3 birds in the cactus in front of the wall.
19th March 2024
19th Mar 24
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Views
2
2
Comments
2
2
Album
HigglyPiggly
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
19th March 2024 3:48pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Tags
birds
,
cactus
,
trees
,
mountains
,
wall
,
bush
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I had to work hard to find them!
March 20th, 2024
Sand Lily
ace
@koalagardens
I am surprised you did find them. Good spotting.
March 20th, 2024
