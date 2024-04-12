Sign up
255 / 365
4 12 Chrysanthemums buds waiting to bloom
12th April 2024
12th Apr 24
1
0
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
HigglyPiggly
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
12th April 2024 4:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
buds
,
chrysanthemums
John Falconer
ace
Don’t forget to upload photos after they bloom!!!
April 13th, 2024
