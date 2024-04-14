Sign up
257 / 365
4 14 Green and Black Butterfly
"Flutter at the Fountain" is an annual event to raise funds for local non-profits. Local artists create the art on the metal butterflies and this year metal roadrunners have been added to the event.
14th April 2024
14th Apr 24
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Tags
butterfly
,
fundraiser
