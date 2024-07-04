Sign up
329 / 365
7 4 Peace lily
Second bud getting ready to bloom
4th July 2024
4th Jul 24
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
HigglyPiggly
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
4th July 2024 6:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
leaves
,
bud
