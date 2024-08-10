Previous
Dragon Boat Races Victoria
Dragon Boat Races Victoria

We were in Victoria BC when the Dragon Boat Races were being held. The first shot is of the teams that were waiting to go. Only 3 boats were manned at a time.
Sand Lily

