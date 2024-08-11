Sign up
364 / 365
8 11 Anemone Government House
Our tour group went to Government House in Victoria BC for the Gardens. Gorgeous grounds above much of Victoria.
11th August 2024
11th Aug 24
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
HigglyPiggly
NIKON D5300
11th August 2024 3:20pm
flower
anemone
Milanie
ace
Love this - such nice detail
August 23rd, 2024
