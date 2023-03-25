Sign up
104 / 365
Light fixture perch
First time we have spotted the doves on this light on our porch.
25th March 2023
25th Mar 23
0
0
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
2166
photos
32
followers
35
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Odds and ends
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
25th March 2023 6:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
doves
,
mourning doves
