105 / 365
Sunday clouds
Just enjoy the clouds when they are present.
26th March 2023
26th Mar 23
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Album
Odds and ends
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
26th March 2023 6:41pm
sky
clouds
