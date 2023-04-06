Sign up
114 / 365
Will I catch it in full bloom
I think this is an Organ cactus, that has put out these buds, but I haven't seen an open flower yet.
6th April 2023
6th Apr 23
0
0
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
107
108
109
110
111
112
113
114
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Odds and ends
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
6th April 2023 4:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bud
,
cactus bud
