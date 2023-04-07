Previous
Rose full bloom by sandlily
115 / 365

Rose full bloom

Resorted to the small rose garden in our community, since I twisted my ankle and didn't want to walk far.
7th April 2023 7th Apr 23

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
