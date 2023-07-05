Sign up
Previous
200 / 365
Jul 4 fireworks
After a fair bit of manipulation manged to get some colors other than white and orange. Haven't figured out my best choice for camera settings for fireworks. Will need to work on it.
5th July 2023
5th Jul 23
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Tags
fireworks
,
collage
