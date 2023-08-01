Previous
Aug 1 Zane Grey Cabin by sandlily
226 / 365

Aug 1 Zane Grey Cabin

This is a replica of the cabin as the original burned in the Dude Fire in 1990. For those who aren't familiar with Zane Grey; he was famous for his Western novels. The best seller was "Riders of the Purple Sage."
1st August 2023 1st Aug 23

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
