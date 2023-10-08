Previous
10 8 Petting Zoo
10 8 Petting Zoo

Animals from a local farm were included as part of the Blessing of the animals, as well as, the Herpetology Society.
8th October 2023

Corinne C ace
That explains de snake!
October 9th, 2023  
