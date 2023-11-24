Previous
11 24 Before Baking by sandlily
335 / 365

11 24 Before Baking

First try at sourdough pizza making.
24th November 2023 24th Nov 23

Sand Lily

ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
91% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Bet it was good
November 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise