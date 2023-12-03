Previous
12 3 Gingham Christmas Tree by sandlily
344 / 365

12 3 Gingham Christmas Tree

The Community Center in Fountain Hills has an annual Christmas tree decoration display with different organizations decorating each tree. The community is then asked to vote on their favorites. The Gingham ribbons gave me it's name.
3rd December 2023 3rd Dec 23

Sand Lily

ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
94% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise