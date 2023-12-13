Sign up
Previous
353 / 365
12 13 Hang your hat
I think the residents in this house are very careful as they add the Santa and Elf hats.
13th December 2023
13th Dec 23
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Tags
cactus
,
hats
Sue Cooper
ace
This is fabulous. I love it. Fav.
December 14th, 2023
