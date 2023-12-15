Previous
12 14 Bell tower by sandlily
354 / 365

12 14 Bell tower

Busy night as I am helping with dessert serving for the Concert tonight and being the overnight host for 3 homeless families that are staying at our church.
15th December 2023 15th Dec 23

Sand Lily

ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
96% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise