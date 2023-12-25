Previous
12 25 Knitted snowman by sandlily
12 25 Knitted snowman

I spent the last couple of days making this for some chocolates and a couple of other little things for a friend.
25th December 2023 25th Dec 23

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
