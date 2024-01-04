Previous
1 4 Costa Hummingbird front by sandlily
Photo 372

1 4 Costa Hummingbird front

Highly entertaining newcomer to our patio. He sits on any twig as if he owns the place.
4th January 2024 4th Jan 24

Sand Lily

ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
