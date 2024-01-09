Sign up
Photo 377
1 9 Mentee and Mentor
I mentor a 1st grader and this is the drawing she made for me today.
9th January 2024
9th Jan 24
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Tags
drawing
