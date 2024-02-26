Sign up
Photo 419
2 26 Getting ready to unfurl
Usually the Peace Lily only has one flower, but this is getting ready to bloom even as another one is already out.
26th February 2024
26th Feb 24
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Views
1
1
Album
Odds and ends
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
26th February 2024 5:24pm
Sizes
Privacy
Tags
flower
,
bud
,
lily
,
peace lily
