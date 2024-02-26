Previous
2 26 Getting ready to unfurl by sandlily
Photo 419

2 26 Getting ready to unfurl

Usually the Peace Lily only has one flower, but this is getting ready to bloom even as another one is already out.
26th February 2024 26th Feb 24

Sand Lily

ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
114% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise