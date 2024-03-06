Sign up
Previous
Photo 428
3 6 The Mum is blooming
This plant was from last fall, after the blooms stopped my sister cut it back and let it survive or not. Apparently it decided to live and bloom.
6th March 2024
6th Mar 24
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Views
0
Album
Odds and ends
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
6th March 2024 6:00pm
Tags
flower
,
leaves
,
mum
,
chrysanthemum
