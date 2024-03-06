Previous
3 6 The Mum is blooming by sandlily
3 6 The Mum is blooming

This plant was from last fall, after the blooms stopped my sister cut it back and let it survive or not. Apparently it decided to live and bloom.
Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
