3-19 Labyrinth Mural by sandlily
3-19 Labyrinth Mural

The church commissioned a mural to be painted on the building next to the Labyrinth. , Saturday, March 16th with the help of volunteers it was painted.
19th March 2024 19th Mar 24

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
