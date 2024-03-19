Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 441
3-19 Labyrinth Mural
The church commissioned a mural to be painted on the building next to the Labyrinth. , Saturday, March 16th with the help of volunteers it was painted.
19th March 2024
19th Mar 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
3430
photos
33
followers
36
following
120% complete
View this month »
434
435
436
437
438
439
440
441
Latest from all albums
529
2226
231
440
530
2227
441
232
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Odds and ends
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
19th March 2024 3:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mural
,
art
,
painting
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close