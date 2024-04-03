Previous
4 3 Orange wildflower 2 by sandlily
Photo 456

4 3 Orange wildflower 2

inaturalist suggests that this is a common poppy.
3rd April 2024 3rd Apr 24

Sand Lily

ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
John Falconer ace
It’s too pretty to be called “common”.
April 4th, 2024  
