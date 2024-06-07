Sign up
518
Orchid repotting
Attended the Orchid 101 class a friend taught. Didn’t get out for photos Friday so using the day before
7th June 2024
7th Jun 24
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Tags
roots
,
orchid
