HI, GUYS, I’M BACK

The rest: “Who cares”.

I saw this gull coming in to land at Salini a couple of weeks ago. The gulls already there were not interested but I was. And I took this shot which I liked.

No more going to the Salini Bird Sanctuary before Autumn, because:

1. during Summer even the gulls move out

2. it is swimming every morning and no time left to go search for a good, or even a bad shot. And that’s apart from the Summer heat.

Thank you very much for your looks, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.