20231209_163035 by sapphira
20231209_163035

Downtown for supper at the Raleigh Times and discovered that the Governors mansion is open for visitors to see the Christmas decorations. Of course we went in to see it all =)
9th December 2023 9th Dec 23

Dorothy ace
Very nice
December 28th, 2023  
