Daffodils and Forsythia by sarah19
Photo 1812

Daffodils and Forsythia

At Mum's....having a stroll round the garden before I headed back home. We are particularly interested in Forsythia as it is named after a gentleman who was born in Oldmeldrum where we live.

William Forsyth was a Scottish botanist. He was a royal head gardener and a founding member of the Royal Horticultural Society. A genus of flowering plants, Forsythia, is named in his honour. Wikipedia
Born: 1737, Oldmeldrum
Died: 25 July 1804, Oldmeldrum
Three good things
1. Reassuring Mr B. My lovely husband did everything he could think of to help when I was overwhelmed by the technology for online
learning.....764 emails 😳😳😳
2. Expert colleague knew the solution and made me laugh a lot!!!
3. Being outside...short runs on the drive, loads of ladybirds on our little bridge and a very long walk with Allan when he finished work.
I think I will sleep peacefully tonight!!
1st April 2020 1st Apr 20

Sarah Bremner

Well, I am now into YEAR 10 on this amazing project. Today I noticed that I have posted 3224 photos on 365! What an amazing...
Pat Knowles ace
All the yellows, a sure sign of Spring! All those emails....very daunting! My neighbour was telling us this morning that her son has two emails a day, one at 8.30am the other at lunchtime giving the schoolwork to be done that day. Kids aren’t getting off lightly nor teachers!
April 1st, 2020  
Sarah Bremner ace
@happypat no it's quite tricky for everyone.....where there are several children in a family it's a big load for parents having to help children learn at home.
April 1st, 2020  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
April 1st, 2020  
