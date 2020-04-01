Daffodils and Forsythia

At Mum's....having a stroll round the garden before I headed back home. We are particularly interested in Forsythia as it is named after a gentleman who was born in Oldmeldrum where we live.



William Forsyth was a Scottish botanist. He was a royal head gardener and a founding member of the Royal Horticultural Society. A genus of flowering plants, Forsythia, is named in his honour. Wikipedia

Born: 1737, Oldmeldrum

Died: 25 July 1804, Oldmeldrum

Three good things

1. Reassuring Mr B. My lovely husband did everything he could think of to help when I was overwhelmed by the technology for online

learning.....764 emails 😳😳😳

2. Expert colleague knew the solution and made me laugh a lot!!!

3. Being outside...short runs on the drive, loads of ladybirds on our little bridge and a very long walk with Allan when he finished work.

I think I will sleep peacefully tonight!!