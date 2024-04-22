Home delights

Arrived back this afternoon after a thoroughly wonderful holiday and family time in China. I've been reluctant to share much online as no one at home!! Lovely neighbours were keeping an eye on the place and checking our mail for four weeks.

There are not enough words to say how much fun and how special these weeks have been.

I hope you will enjoy the photos for the next few weeks 😄

Today's photo is our Camellia which is bursting all over with pink blooms. I don't know if it has ever been better.

Three good things

1. Excellent travel - Wuxi to Shanghai, to Dubai, to Glasgow where we checked in at the Holiday Inn for overnight stay. Then an excellent train journey to Aberdeen and on to Inverurie and taxi ride home.

2. Food for dinner in the fridge, thanks to our lovely neighbour.

3. Cosy house.... remotely switched on the heating yesterday..... technology is awesome.

