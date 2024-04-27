Previous
Delicious dinner by sarah19
Delicious dinner

A super day. Gentle morning, chat and planning with brother Archie and sister Kate. The sitting room at No 3 has had all the wallpaper stripped off and some prep done....so which of eight samples to choose? We found the best one so....😄
Bacon Rolls from Harry Gow's - excellent baker in these parts - and fresh fruit with cereal. And then so much catch up.
Drive to Inverness with Kate, dinner at 'The Kitchen' an outstanding restaurant, right beside the River Ness and spectacular view of the castle. Every mouthful was a delight. And lovely wine.
And a riverside walk to Eden Court for Swan Lake......
"Everything about this classic work, choreographed by Kent Stowell, is irresistibly larger than life: glorious
Tchaikovsky score; the story of a woman trapped in a swan body, at once absurd and heartbreakingly poignant; the seemingly endless line of ethereal-yet-mighty dancers, moving as one......."
So many lovely elements to the day.
Three good things
1. Sunshine and showers.
2. Great food
3. The best time with siblings.
27th April 2024 27th Apr 24

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
Casablanca ace
Oh yummy! Swan Lake is marvellous, isn't it? But oh so heartbreaking
April 28th, 2024  
