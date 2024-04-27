Delicious dinner

A super day. Gentle morning, chat and planning with brother Archie and sister Kate. The sitting room at No 3 has had all the wallpaper stripped off and some prep done....so which of eight samples to choose? We found the best one so....😄

Bacon Rolls from Harry Gow's - excellent baker in these parts - and fresh fruit with cereal. And then so much catch up.

Drive to Inverness with Kate, dinner at 'The Kitchen' an outstanding restaurant, right beside the River Ness and spectacular view of the castle. Every mouthful was a delight. And lovely wine.

And a riverside walk to Eden Court for Swan Lake......

"Everything about this classic work, choreographed by Kent Stowell, is irresistibly larger than life: glorious

Tchaikovsky score; the story of a woman trapped in a swan body, at once absurd and heartbreakingly poignant; the seemingly endless line of ethereal-yet-mighty dancers, moving as one......."

So many lovely elements to the day.

Three good things

1. Sunshine and showers.

2. Great food

3. The best time with siblings.