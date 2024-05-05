Previous
Home again by sarah19
Home again

Had a lovely weekend in the south west of Scotland, visiting our little family who live there now. So special to meet baby Grace...... she's now four weeks old and quite long...she was 10lb 4oz ....and already out of first size babysuits!!!
And so nice to see Neil again too. He gave us a big welcome, full of chat and stories.
Three good things
1. A super Airbnb to stay in, with breakfast made by our lovely host. She was a delight and I'm sure we will revisit when we go to see our little people again.
2. A lovely lunch made by 'Other Grandma' 😀
3. A good drive home....230 miles.... with a short break and cup of coffee. Good to be home.
Sarah Bremner

JeannieC57
Always nice to travel but there's no place like home.

Lovely shot with beautiful light. Starred !
May 5th, 2024  
