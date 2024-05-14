Castle Fraser Walled Garden

A day full of gardens. Early start in our own garden, gathered some plants for neighbour's garden, a.lovely walk in Castle Fraser Garden and then lots more at home.

It was not quite so hot here today but not much moisture in the forecast so I'm hoping things survive through the days ahead.

Three good things

1. Almost cleared the bothersome items from the patio edge and lots of new plants filling spaces.

2. Sorted out pots so they are arranged in colour groups....I like it this way.

3. A gorgeous gentle walk at Castle Fraser a short drive from home. Lots of familiar plants, beautiful layout, and a very welcome cup of tea before heading home.