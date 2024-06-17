Previous
Evie and Aoife getting to know each other by sarah19
Photo 3286

Evie and Aoife getting to know each other

Their mums met at school when they were twelve and have been friends ever since.
Laura and Evie travelled to Toulouse to have a get together with the little girls. I'm sure it will not be the last time.
17th June 2024 17th Jun 24

Sarah Bremner

@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011.
Casablanca ace
How lovely and the merry go round looks fun
June 19th, 2024  
