Iris with her new dress by sarah19
Iris with her new dress

So this morning Evie was playing with her soft toy doll and Laura said ' Grandma could you make a new dress for Iris?'
We looked through the boxes of fabric and the green was chosen. I used the dress she was wearing as a pattern....
tricky!!! I'm sure I could have made a dress for Evie in less time, so many fiddly bits. Anyway it was well received!
And there was some red fabric which Laura thought would make a nice sleeping bag. I must admit I rather enjoyed it all. And I hope Evie likes the sleeping bag... she's fast asleep and her mum and dad are visiting friends this evening.
Three good things
1. Glad all my sorting of fabrics recently made choosing easy.
2. After some rain the sun came out and we had dinner at the patio table.
3. A nice chat with Neil on WhatsApp.... he'd heard we had Evie staying here 🥰🥰
Sarah Bremner

ace
Pat Knowles ace
Well what a star you are! Iris looks wonderful…..you are a proper Granny. Stepped up yo the mark wonderfully. Iris has a very sweet face. Soft Dollie’s are always lovely. I have no idea what the modern dolls are like! With all bells & whistles I expect, even talking these days perhaps?
June 22nd, 2024  
