Previous
Shop roses for a treat by sarah19
Photo 3387

Shop roses for a treat

These are the remains of a large bouquet. Fresh in the hall.
It's been a busy day....up early for gardening at Pitmedden and lots of preparation for family arriving later.
Three good things
1. Plenty layers ....I really needed them at the garden this morning, 7degrees when we got in the car.
2. Sunshine and plenty helpers.
The guys were putting up the marquee for all the events on Apple Sunday.
3. Crashed out for an hour after lunch..... glad I did. Jonathan and family arriving after 11pm.
🥱. (hope everyone sleeps late in the morning)
26th September 2024 26th Sep 24

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
927% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise