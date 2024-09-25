Fresh from the market

Previous
We have a monthly market afternoon at the end of the month with lots of lovely artisan traders and some amazing food etc.
The local group of community folk who grow food on the allotments at the south side of the village had amazing vegetables today. I've never seen such a huge onion. Apparently delicious baked in foil.
Three good things
1. Busy day.... morning bake time for the weekend sale at the church hall,
2. Another swimming lesson and I'm definitely feeling more confident, though not exactly letting myself go.
3. A lot of step counting..13000+ and Allan was setting the pace
25th September 2024

