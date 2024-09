Seanair, Grandma and baby Grace

Jonathan managed to get a photo of the three of us today....after taking lots!

She's a real cutie in spite of the fact that she doesn't sleep too well at times.

Three good things

1. Gentle day, getting to know everyone again after quite a while.

2. A box of baking delivered to the church hall.

3. A lovely meal out together at the Redgarth, our local eating place. Pity about all the rain today.