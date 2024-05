Resting

After a very busy day working with my brother, redecorating the sitting room in the house where we grew up. It's been so worthwhile though there are still a few things to do.

Three good things

1. Sunshine after some gloomy days.

2. A fantastic baker's shop with so many choices for any time of day.

3. Lovely visit from neighbour Morag with delicious chocolates 🥰