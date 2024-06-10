Packing for a few days

Just for the record

We're having a few days up north at the weekend and deciding what to wear is not easy. ..it was about 8 degrees here this morning. I was back in my fleecy gilet.

But good for indoors activities and I got quite a lot done.

1. Finished painting the metal legs of our breakfast bar chairs.

2. Some new wipe clean fabric for the utility room worktop.

Allan was a great help 😀

3. Lots of tidying up odds and ends .... looking forward to Evie and her mum and dad arriving at the end of next week.