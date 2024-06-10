Previous
Packing for a few days by sarah19
Photo 3279

Packing for a few days

Just for the record
We're having a few days up north at the weekend and deciding what to wear is not easy. ..it was about 8 degrees here this morning. I was back in my fleecy gilet.
But good for indoors activities and I got quite a lot done.
1. Finished painting the metal legs of our breakfast bar chairs.
2. Some new wipe clean fabric for the utility room worktop.
Allan was a great help 😀
3. Lots of tidying up odds and ends .... looking forward to Evie and her mum and dad arriving at the end of next week.
10th June 2024 10th Jun 24

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
898% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise