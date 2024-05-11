The BBQ master

Such an amazing day.... brilliant sunshine and really warm. Allan decided it was BBQ weather... not sure I recall a May BBQ in this part of the country!! So we spontaneously invited our neighbours over and that put me into overdrive!!! Scrubbed the patio table and benches, lots of weeding and washing and tidying up....and more planting.

And so worth it. We had a lovely time....and shared some of our China photos afterwards.

Three good things

1. All the grass has had its first cut.

2. So happy at how my plant pots are doing.

3. Great food, great weather and great company.....and great sleep after...😂😂