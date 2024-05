Nice to meet you Baby Grace

Just loved meeting our new granddaughter Grace Emma Bremner.

She really seemed quite happy to say hello too. And also lovely to meet up again with her big brother Neil who's chatting about everything now. And so busy in the playroom with all his toys.

Three good things

1. A good day for travelling and the roads weren't too busy.

2. A lovely stop for brunch at 'Flour' in Meigle.... delicious bread and everything else.

3. All the directions to the house worked well and we also have a lovely B&B.