Cherry blossom avenue at the cathedral

On the way to the Eden Court venue for the ballet yesterday we passed some fabulous, cherry blossom laden, trees beside the cathedral.

Couldn't pass it by.

Now waiting for my train home - Inverness to Inverurie.

Three good things

1. Lovely service and and catch up time at home church.

2. Neighbour Morag called for a chat before we headed off.

3. Station hotel quiet place to sit.