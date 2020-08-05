The red bridge

One of the photos Mr B took at Leith Hall at the weekend. I did remind him to take the camera!!

It was a lovely gentle green day and I rather liked this photo!

Three good things

1. Car safely back home and a much more pleasant journey than yesterday - only a few raindrops.

2. A lost and found bank card!! Yesterday Allan picked me up after my train journey and I had been to M&S for a cup of tea ....used my card but then couldn't find it in my wallet. It had fallen out of my pocket beside the passenger seat! Relief after wondering all day.

3. Fabric cut for a few more face masks.....just experimenting as some fit better than others!!