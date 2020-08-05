Previous
The red bridge by sarah19
Photo 1936

The red bridge

One of the photos Mr B took at Leith Hall at the weekend. I did remind him to take the camera!!
It was a lovely gentle green day and I rather liked this photo!
Three good things
1. Car safely back home and a much more pleasant journey than yesterday - only a few raindrops.
2. A lost and found bank card!! Yesterday Allan picked me up after my train journey and I had been to M&S for a cup of tea ....used my card but then couldn't find it in my wallet. It had fallen out of my pocket beside the passenger seat! Relief after wondering all day.
3. Fabric cut for a few more face masks.....just experimenting as some fit better than others!!
5th August 2020 5th Aug 20

Sarah Bremner

@sarah19
Well, I am now into YEAR 10 on this amazing project. Today I noticed that I have posted 3224 photos on 365! What an amazing...
Photo Details

bep
A lovely photo, Sarah.
Good news# nr. 2!
August 5th, 2020  
Judith Johnson
Lovely shot, love the bright red of the bridge
August 5th, 2020  
