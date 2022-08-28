Previous
Next
Meeting Paddington by sarah19
Photo 2646

Meeting Paddington

So nice to see they're having a bit of fun in London. Due to wet weather and being rather poorly the end of their trip has been difficult. But get together time with Susannah, who flew over from the Netherlands, has been very special
Three good things
1. An interesting 'welcome back' service at church this morning.
2. Jonathan, Sarah and Neil came for lunch. It's Jonathan's birthday tomorrow so nice to celebrate at the weekend. And so much fun with Neil.
3. Afternoon nap....I had a wakeful night so hoping for some good sleep tonight.
28th August 2022 28th Aug 22

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
724% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise