Meeting Paddington

So nice to see they're having a bit of fun in London. Due to wet weather and being rather poorly the end of their trip has been difficult. But get together time with Susannah, who flew over from the Netherlands, has been very special

Three good things

1. An interesting 'welcome back' service at church this morning.

2. Jonathan, Sarah and Neil came for lunch. It's Jonathan's birthday tomorrow so nice to celebrate at the weekend. And so much fun with Neil.

3. Afternoon nap....I had a wakeful night so hoping for some good sleep tonight.